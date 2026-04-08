April 08, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

'Pathway towards closed fuel cycle': IEA praises PM Modi for fast breeder reactor milestone

'Pathway towards closed fuel cycle': IEA praises PM Modi for fast breeder reactor milestone

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful achievement of the first criticality of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), calling it an important technological milestone.

In a post on X, the global energy body lauded Indian scientists and engineers for the achievement, which comes after years of development.

The IEA said the reactor will use significantly less nuclear fuel compared to conventional reactors and would help pave the way for a "pathway towards a closed fuel cycle".

The remarks come after India’s PFBR at Kalpakkam attained first criticality on Monday, marking the start of a controlled nuclear fission chain reaction.

Earlier, PM Modi had termed the achievement a “defining step” in India’s civil nuclear journey.

He also noted that it advances the second stage of the country’s three-stage nuclear programme.

"The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He added that the advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the country’s scientific and engineering strength and is a decisive step towards harnessing vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme.

"A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," he said.

The indigenously designed reactor has been developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and built by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Fast breeder reactors are a key component of India’s nuclear programme, as they can generate more fissile material than they consume while improving fuel efficiency and sustainability.

According to officials, the PFBR will also support the long-term goal of utilising India’s vast thorium reserves and enable a closed fuel cycle by recycling nuclear materials and reducing waste.

--IANS

ag/vd

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