Parineeti Chopra searches for her missing child for nine years in ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The makers of “Shaque: Trust No One” have released the trailer of the upcoming thriller on social media.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse into a mother’s nine-year-long search for her missing child. Headlined by Parineeti Chopra, the series explores themes of trust, suspicion and betrayal as her search takes an unexpected turn. The trailer shows a mother’s relentless search for her missing child. Driven by her instincts and an unwavering belief that her child is still out there, her nine-year-long search turns into a quest to uncover a truth hidden in plain sight, while forcing her to confront a chilling question: Can she trust the people closest to her?

Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of a mother, shared, “Shaque is unlike anything I’ve done before. At its heart is a mother’s instinct and her refusal to give up, but the story goes much deeper as her search begins to challenge everything she believes about the people around her. As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal.”

“There is an instinct that comes with motherhood- you would do absolutely anything for your child, and that instinct to protect them, find them and never stop fighting for them is something I connected with deeply. Making my series debut with such a layered story, alongside the fantastic team at Netflix, Siddharth, Rensil and the entire ensemble, has been a very special experience. I can’t wait for audiences to step into this world, piece the clues together and experience the twists for themselves.”

Jennifer Winget added, “What immediately drew me to Shaque was the ambiguity of its characters. Nothing is simply black or white, and everyone carries a history, a motive and a secret that gradually reveals another layer to the story. The mystery keeps you guessing, but it is the emotional relationships at the heart of it that make the suspense feel so personal.”

Soni Razdan shared, “Shaque is a story where the mystery is deeply rooted in human relationships. What drew me to it was the way it explores trust, suspicion and the secrets people carry, while keeping motherhood and its emotional complexity at the heart of the story. It’s been exciting to be part of a world where nothing is quite what it seems.”

Anup Soni mentioned, “I have been a part of multiple mysteries, but what makes Shaque compelling is that it goes beyond simply solving a mystery narrative and keeps you questioning the people, relationships and circumstances surrounding it. The story is layered, unpredictable and constantly challenges your assumptions.”

“Returning to Netflix with Shaque after Chumbak has been particularly exciting, especially to be part of a story that brings together such a remarkable ensemble. Working alongside actors I deeply admire, and being part of a world so layered and unpredictable, made this a very special experience for me,” stated Sumeet Vyas.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D'Silva, produced by Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and backed by Alchemy Filmz, Shaque: Trust No One explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession.

Parineeti Chopra makes her series debut alongside an ensemble featuring Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary.

“Shaque: Trust No One” will premiere on September 24 on Netflix.

--IANS

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