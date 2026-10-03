Parineeti Chopra on ‘Reporting Live’: Was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra is set to explore new territory with ‘Reporting Live’, stepping into a role she says immediately drew her in with its curiosity, fearlessness and relentless pursuit of truth.

Inspired by true events, Reporting Live is an investigative thriller starring Parineeti and Deven Bhojani as a reporter and cameraman whose investigation into illegal sand mining pulls them into a dangerous web of power, crime, and survival.

Speaking about taking on the character, Parineeti said: “This is my second inning with Netflix this year, in the thriller genre, but with a new avatar. I was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character, someone who is curious, fearless, and unwilling to stop until she gets to the truth.”

“And working with such a verified ensemble made the experience even more special, and I’m looking forward to the audience uncovering this story,” Parineeti added in the statement.

The trailer dives into the world where illegal sand mining is big business, and digging too deep can come with a deadly price.

Following a fatal incident, an ambitious reporter, played by Parineeti, and her cameraman, played by Deven, begin asking questions that powerful people would rather leave unanswered. But the deeper they dig, the more dangerous it gets. Every answer leads to another question, and every lead brings a new threat

It also stars Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. Reporting Live premieres October 9, on Netflix.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Dhruv Tripathi, who has also co-written the film with Mihir Jadhav.

Directed by Dhruv Tripathi and written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi, Reporting Live is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.

Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film premieres October 9 on Netflix.

Parineeti’s latest release is the seven-episode series Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller series that marks Parineeti Chopra's debut in a streaming web series. The show premiered on Netflix on September 24.

--IANS

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