Kartik Aaryan is miles away from home, but never away from Ganpati Bappa

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the UK. The actor took to his Instagram recently and shared a picture of himself with the idol of Lord Ganesha.

He wrote in the caption, “Miles away from home, but never away from Bappa! Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

The actor is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film ‘Captain India’. The actor has had a great run this year as he bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’. He shared the award with the Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, who was feted for his work in ‘Bramayugam’.

Earlier, the actor flew to London to kickstart the shooting of ‘Captain India’. At the time, he shared a series of pictures and videos from his trip to London. The post includes pictures of airports, him listening to music, reading the shooting draft of the script on his tablet, and his luggage. The actor flew from Mumbai to London. He wrote in the caption, “VABB to EGLL”.

‘Captain India’ reportedly draws on India’s real-life evacuation of citizens from a war-torn country. As seen in one of the pictures, the film is directed by Shimit Amin, who is known for ‘Chak De! India’. It is produced by T-Series‘ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios, with S.B. Films handling production.

Talking about the actor being lionised with the National Award, he was invited by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious ‘At Home Reception’ on 15th August at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor was a part of the high-profile gathering hosted by the President during the 80th Independence Day. Kartik was the only actor from Bollywood to attend the prestigious gathering, joining the distinguished invitees.

For the uninitiated, the ‘At Home Reception’ is a formal gathering hosted by the President of India where prominent names from various walks of life, including national leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and notable achievers, come together under a single roof.

--IANS

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