Marizanne Kapp withdraws from WBBL to focus on international commitments

Melbourne, Sep 15 (IANS) South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has withdrawn from the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season to focus on international duties, leaving Melbourne Stars without one of their key overseas players for WBBL 12.

Kapp, who joined the Stars on a three-year contract ahead of WBBL 10, has decided against playing the final year of her deal as she shofted her focus on the South African schedule, which begins with a Test match against India on December 9, just four days after the conclusion of the WBBL. The Test will be part of a multi-format series that also includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

South Africa will then feature in the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in February before hosting Australia in a multi-format series from March to April.

Kapp has been a regular presence in the WBBL, having featured in all 11 seasons of the competition across four teams. However, her 2026 campaign was affected by illness and injury.

While the Stars will miss Kapp’s contributions, club's general manager James Rosengarten said they respect her decision.

“We are of course disappointed to be without someone of Marizanne’s calibre this season,” Rosengarten said. "She is one of the world’s finest all-round players but we understand her priorities at this stage and it will present another list opportunity for the Stars."

The Stars have moved quickly to strengthen their squad, securing the services of England duo Dani Gibson and Amy Jones for the upcoming season. The English pair made an immediate impact during their debut seasons for the club last year, adding class to the Stars’ batting line-up.

Jones cemented herself as a reliable number three option in 2025, scoring 234 runs from 11 matches, with a top score of 59. The 33-year-old was equally as valuable behind the stumps, proving herself as one of the best wicket keepers in the world.

Gibson has also represented her country in 35 T20 matches and will be a threat with both bat and ball in hand. She is one of the league’s best power hitters, finding the boundary on 26 occasions last tournament, scoring 170 runs at a strike rate of 139.34.

Jones will return to the Stars after finishing as the team’s second-highest run-scorer in WBBL 11, while pace-bowling all-rounder Gibson will enter her third season with the Melbourne-based franchise.

“It was a priority for us to have both Dani and Amy return this season, so we’re really pleased with this outcome,” Rosengarten said. "They are both very talented cricketers in multiple ways, which is so valuable in this format. We are bolstering our batting line-up with two different skillsets, while also gaining a wicketkeeper and bowler,” he added.

--IANS

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