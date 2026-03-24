Palash Sen calls devotional music his ‘bhajan rock’: Always good to sing songs for the Almighty

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Singer-composer Palash Sen has shared his thoughts on the evolving trends in devotional music, saying that while concepts like “bhajan clubbing” may be popular, true connection with the Almighty goes beyond labels and categories.

Palash took to Instagram, where he opened up about his belief in music as a spiritual medium. He also said that singing for the divine brings a sense of peace, clarity, and inner strength.

Talking about the recent trend of “bhajan clubbing”, he said that he doesn’t quite relate to the concept, but respects its impact.

“Always good to sing songs for the Almighty… it gives you peace , the right perspective and strength... yes , there is a trend nowadays called ‘bhajan clubbing’. I personally don’t understand the concept but if it is helping people, then that ‘s great.”

Referring to a song, Palash described it as “bhajan rock” in his own way of understanding devotional music. He emphasised that music can be categorised in countless ways, but what truly matters is its essence.

“This song by Akshay and Vikram and Maggi is bhajan rock for me. We can categorise music in a million ways but if eventually it is in praise of God , that is all we need .. We are humans.. We believe in the almighty. I am sure He believes in us too. The voice in the end is the ace director, @ganeshacharyaa .. Jai Shiv Shambhu .. Jai Mahakal,” he concluded.

It was in college when Palash founded his band Euphoria. He had started composing songs from in his college days and was writing them in English. His first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor', which was an ode to his college hostel room, on the seventh floor.

Euphoria's first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from the critics worldwide.

Euphoria went on to become a noted Indian band, with five hit studio albums, one compilation, and seventeen music videos. Sen's Bollywood debut came with Filhaal... directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen. Palash also composed an eight-and-a-half-minute song for the film.

--IANS

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