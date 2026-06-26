Pakistani forces torch several civilian homes in Balochistan's Kech

Quetta, June 26 (IANS) Several civilian homes were set ablaze by Pakistani forces during an operation in the Tump area of Balochistan’s Kech district, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the houses belonging to a civilian, Dad Muhammad, in the Kohad area of Tump were torched during the military operation conducted on Thursday.

This was not an isolated incident, as several of his houses had previously reportedly been raided and property damaged during earlier operations.

Pakistani forces also carried out raids and maintained a presence in the Rodban area of Tump, though arrests or casualties were not immediately available.

In a separate development, a large-scale military operation was reported in Kulanch and the adjoining mountainous areas of Gwadar district, The Balochistan Post reported, citing sources.

Reports suggest that a large contingent of Pakistani forces personnel entered the area in the morning and moved towards various mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the violence in Tump came just days after dozens of homes were reportedly set on fire by Pakistani forces during an operation in the Gomazi area, while women, children, and elderly residents were subjected to physical abuse and intimidation.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) said, “These actions constitute a grave violation of fundamental human rights and represent a deeply troubling practice of collective punishment, the militarization of civilian spaces, and the erosion of the rule of law. The deliberate targeting of civilian communities, the destruction of private property, and the mistreatment of vulnerable populations constitute serious violations of human rights."

Furthermore, the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO)-Azad sharply criticised the military operation, alleging that the demolition of residential houses, the threat against families, and the looting of valuable assets constituted “an act of terror" aimed at intimidating civilians and discouraging resistance against oppression by Pakistani authorities.

“This is a clear sign of state desperation against the legitimate Baloch Liberation Struggle; they cannot hold their forceful occupation on Baloch land, nor can they confront the legitimate Baloch struggle, so they have come up with these terror tactics. The recent incident of Gomazi, Tump, is clear evidence that reveals state desperation over the Baloch struggle," the BSO posted on X.

“The concerned international organizations must make Pakistan accountable for its crimes in Balochistan. It’s true that the Pakistani state has no legitimacy to rule Balochistan; that is the reason for its barbarism. But Baloch national resistance of independence will never be weakened by such acts,” it added.

--IANS

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