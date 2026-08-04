Pakistan stops accepting Afghanistan medical degrees

Kabul, Aug 4 (IANS) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has stopped accepting medical and dental degrees issued by Afghanistan's higher education institutions for registration, licensing or professional practice, creating uncertainty for Pakistani students who are currently undergoing medical studies in Afghanistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PDMC said that the Pakistani nationals who have obtained medical or dental degrees from institutions of other nations recognised under Pakistan's approved accreditation system would only be able to undergo the required assessment for professional registration.

The council said medical and dental institutions of Afghanistan are not listed in Pakistan's recognised foreign universities, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The PDMC's decision has sparked concerns among Pakistani students who are undergoing medical studies in Afghan universities due to lower fees and easier admission opportunities in comparison to some other foreign destinations, Khaama Press reported.

Pakistan's medical regulator's decision comes amid strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to stop armed groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from operating on Afghan soil, a claim rejected by Taliban authorities.

On July 28, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that 57 people have been killed and 342 others injured in cross-border armed violence in Afghanistan between April 1 and June 30.

In a report, the UNAMA said airstrikes and ground engagements were the primary causes of civilian harm. It attributed all cross-border civilian casualties recorded in Afghanistan during this period to Pakistani security forces.

According to the UNAMA's update on civilian casualties in Afghanistan from April-June, the casualties included 112 children (26 killed and 86 injured) and 40 women (six killed and 34 injured).

In the statement, the UN agency stated, "The largest number of civilian casualties were caused by airstrikes carried out by Pakistani security forces in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces on June 28, followed by shelling in Kunar province between April 27 to 29 April."

--IANS

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