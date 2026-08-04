August 04, 2026 3:29 PM हिंदी

Jiiva's 'Thagappan' unit completes 50 per cent of film's shoot

Jiiva's 'Thagappan' unit completes 50 per cent of film's shoot (Photo Credit: Lark Studios/X)

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) If sources close to the unit of director Ra. Venkat's upcoming family entertainer, 'Thagappan', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, are to be believed, the unit of the film has already completed 50 per cent of its filming.

Sources close to the unit claimed that shooting of the film was progressing at a brisk pace in and around Madurai and that already, at least 50 per cent of the film's shooting had been completed.

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added.

For the unaware, the film, which is being produced by K Kumar, is slated to hit screens in December this year.

On Monday, the makers released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Lark Studios, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Everything is fair in a father’s love. Presenting the world #Thagappan !In Cinemas December 2026."

The makers have planned to complete the shooting of the film in one go, sources said and added that several onlookers, who recently witnessed the canning of some crucial scenes, were moved by what they saw and went up to congratulate the unit.

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in this film, which will have music by Marshall Robinson. The film has cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by the very gifted Nagooran Ramachandran.

Art direction for the film is being handled by K B Nandhabalan while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Rithesh Selvaraj has designed the costumes in this film, which P Balakumar serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

mkr/

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