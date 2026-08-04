5 best events to attend in Delhi this August 2026: Concerts, live music and cultural shows

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Looking for the best events in Delhi this August? Whether you're searching for live concerts in Delhi, Independence Day events, poetry performances, or cultural shows, August 2026 offers an exciting lineup of experiences across the city. From chart-topping musicians like Sonu Nigam and Papon to spoken-word performances by Nayab Midha and the debut edition of realme Music Fest 2026, there's something for every kind of entertainment lover.

Here's our curated list of the top events happening in Delhi in August 2026 that are worth adding to your calendar.

1. realme Music Fest 2026

Date: 29 August 2026 Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi

One of the biggest live music events in Delhi this August, realme Music Fest 2026 marks the debut edition of realme's flagship music and culture festival. The event features two most exciting artists—Dhanda Nyoliwala and Chaar Diwaari.

Dhanda Nyoliwala is celebrated for his energetic Haryanvi rap and commanding stage presence, while Chaar Diwaari has built a loyal following through his experimental hip-hop and alternative music. Alongside the performances, attendees can expect immersive experiences celebrating music, youth culture, creativity, and technology.

If you're looking for a high-energy concert in Delhi this August, realme Music Fest 2026 is among the city's biggest attractions.

2. Bossitivity Sonu Nigam Remembers Mohammed Rafi

Date: 15 August 2026 Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi

Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of timeless music as Sonu Nigam pays tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi.

Known as one of India's finest playback singers, Sonu Nigam will perform some of Rafi's most iconic classics in a concert that blends nostalgia with exceptional live vocals. Fans of classic Bollywood music, retro melodies, and live performances will find this tribute especially memorable.

For anyone searching for Independence Day concerts in Delhi or Sonu Nigam live shows in 2026, this is one of the standout events of the month.

3. Papon Live In Concert

Date: 16 August 2026 Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi

Singer-songwriter Papon returns to Delhi with a live concert featuring his signature blend of Indian folk, contemporary music, and Bollywood favourites. Fans can look forward to an evening featuring some of his most-loved and popular tracks, brought to life through his captivating live performance.

The musical extravaganza will be an ideal outing for anyone looking to enjoy an evening of soothing melodies and captivating live music.

4. 'Rajkumari' by Nayab Midha

Date: 16 August 2026 Venue: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

For those interested in poetry and storytelling, Rajkumari by acclaimed poet and storyteller Nayab Midha offers one of Delhi's most engaging live performances this August.

Blending spoken word, humour, storytelling, and personal reflections, the performance explores themes including love, identity, relationships, healing, and self-worth. Its relatable storytelling and emotional depth have made it popular with audiences across India.

If you're searching for poetry events in Delhi or spoken-word performances in August 2026, Rajkumari deserves a place on your list.

5. Piyush Mishra Live

Date: 22 August 2026 Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi

Few performers bring together poetry, theatre, music, and storytelling as effortlessly as Piyush Mishra.

His live performance in Delhi promises an evening featuring some of his most loved songs, original poetry, and reflections on life. Whether you're a longtime admirer of his work or attending your first Piyush Mishra concert, the performance offers a unique blend of literature and live music that resonates with audiences of all ages.

For anyone looking for a meaningful cultural event in Delhi this August, this concert is a must-attend.

--IANS

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