Gaurav Khanna recalls being labelled 'unlucky' after his shows failed to click: Started losing work

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Television superstar Gaurav Khanna has opened up about one of the toughest phases of his career, where he revealed that he was once branded "unlucky" after many of his shows failed to perform well.

The revelation will be seen in the upcoming episode of his stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi," where host Rohit Shetty introduces a surprise twist by confiscating the contestants' mobile phones and bringing some of their private conversations into the spotlight.

Gaurav admitted that the fear of being labelled a "panauti" had stayed with him for years.

Recalling the difficult period, Gaurav said, "There was a phase in my career when I was labelled as unlucky because a few of my shows didn't run for very long. What started as conversations behind closed doors slowly turned into rumours that if I was part of a show, it wouldn't work, and I genuinely started losing work because of that."

Calling it heartbreaking, the actor said he always believed that the success or failure of a television show is the responsibility of the entire team and not just one performer.

"It was heartbreaking because I always believed that a show's success or failure is a collective effort, not the responsibility of one actor. There were moments when I even questioned myself, but I never stopped believing in my work," he shared.

Gaurav added that when Rohit Shetty unexpectedly brought up Hussain's message during the show, it reminded him of the struggles he had already overcome.

"He was simply reminding me that if I had survived much bigger challenges in life, I could definitely face these stunts. I'm glad that conversation happened because it lifted a burden I'd been carrying for years."

The actor also said that many artistes from his generation have faced similar experiences.

"I also know I am not the only one; many actors from my generation have gone through similar experiences. One can never rise to the top by pushing others down. Pull yourself up instead of pulling others down, work hard, create your own place, and let your work speak for itself," he said.

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, the actor has been a part of many shows like Kumkum, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Anupamaa and many more.

He emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss season 19.

--IANS

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