‘Do Numbari’ sets the stage for high-voltage action in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The first song from the upcoming film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, titled ‘Do Numbari’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The song has been composed, written and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, who is one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry.

He has built a cult following with his chart-topping tracks, distinctive style and powerful stage presence.

The track marks his much-awaited Bollywood debut. ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is an extension of the fan-favourite series into the cinematic canvas. The track takes audiences back to the world of Season 1, bringing back some of the franchise's most iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu) and Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), as the story unfolds on the big screen for the very first time.

The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

‘Mirzapur’ premiered in 2018, and became one of India's most influential streaming series, redefining crime dramas for the digital era. It is set in the lawless heartland of Uttar Pradesh, and blends power struggles, family rivalries, politics and violence with memorable characters and sharp storytelling.

Its gritty portrayal of ambition and revenge resonated strongly with audiences, making dialogues, scenes and characters widely shared across social media and popular culture. The series also helped establish Indian OTT platforms as a major force in entertainment, encouraging creators to explore darker, region-specific narratives.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.

--IANS

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