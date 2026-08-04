Special Friendship Day screening of ‘Hanuman Ansh’ for underprivileged children ahead of release

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) This Friendship Day, the makers of the forthcoming drama 'Hanuman Ansh' arranged a special screening for underprivileged children and their parents from Angel Xpress Foundation in Mumbai on 2 August.

During the screening, many openly voiced their admiration for Lord Hanuman. They further talked about how deeply they were touched by the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, on whose life and legacy the movie is believed to be based.

Shobhinaw Satyaa, who will be seen as Neem Karoli Baba in the movie, said, “Hanuman Ansh is a film that every family can experience together. It beautifully introduces children to the teachings of Lord Hanuman and Shri Neeb Karori Baba, who inspired millions through their message of humility, compassion, and selfless service. In today’s fast-paced world, these values are more important than ever. I hope every parent brings their children to watch this film, because along with an emotional and spiritual journey, they will also take home lessons that can stay with them for life.”

Writer and director of the drama Vishal Chaturvedi added, “Watching these children connect so naturally with the emotions, values and spiritual essence of the film was incredibly moving. Their smiles and reactions reminded us why we made ‘Hanuman Ansh’ in the first place. Through the #PayItFwd initiative, we hope many more children and families across India get the opportunity to experience this journey on the big screen.”

Ahead of the release, 'Hanuman Ansh' has already received an overwhelmingly response during some special screenings. Several prominent names from the industry, such as Rishab Shetty, Aanand L. Rai, Om Raut, Adivi Sesh, Pranitha Subhash, Anand Tiwari, Manoj Muntashir, and Meera Chopra, expressed their admiration for the movie.

Presented by Swambhu Media Network, 'Hanuman Ansh' features Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K. Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in prominent roles.

Penned and helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the project has been jointly backed by Ragini S, Namrata G. Singh, Anupriya A. Nagar, and Vishal Chaturvedi.

'Hanuman Ansh' is set for a theatrical release on 7 August this year.

--IANS

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