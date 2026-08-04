Bhagyashree reveals her fitness mantra, shares exercise for strength and stability

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, who is known for her dedication to fitness, recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine and revealed an exercise that offers multiple benefits.

Through her latest fitness post, she encouraged fans to include functional movements in their daily routine for improved strength and stability. Sharing her “Tuesday Tips” on Instagram, Bhagyashree highlighted how one particular exercise can work multiple muscle groups at the same time. She explained that the movement targets the core, glutes, and hamstrings while also engaging the arms and shoulders, helping build overall strength and balance.

The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress also emphasized the importance of functional exercises, stating that they can help improve posture, coordination, and stability. In the caption, the actress shared a few tips for performing the movement correctly. Sharing her video, she wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb Don't underestimate this one. One exercise. Multiple benefits. This movement targets your core, glutes, and hamstrings, while also engaging your arms and shoulders for better overall strength and stability.”

“Functional exercises like these help improve balance, posture, and coordination. Protip: Soft knees, back nuetral, slide the weights down along your body, not away from it. #posturecorrection #exercisemotivation.”

In the video, Bhagyashree demonstrated the exercise while holding dumbbells, showing the correct technique and form. She guided her followers on how to perform the movement effectively while highlighting its benefits for strength and stability.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree recently made headlines after responding to criticism over her efforts to promote local food and vendors during her visit to Kashi. She faced online criticism after a video from her Varanasi visit went viral, in which she was seen promoting lassi at a local shop. The clip received mixed reactions after reports claimed that the actress did not actually consume the drink after the shoot, reportedly due to concerns about its sugar and fat content.

On the professional front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the 2023 thriller film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.” She later made a special appearance in the comedy-drama streaming series “Life Hill Gayi.”

--IANS

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