August 04, 2026 3:29 PM हिंदी

Media crackdown concerns grow in PoK amid protests, internet shutdowns, journalist detentions

Media crackdown concerns grow in PoK amid protests, internet shutdowns, journalist detentions

New York, Aug 4 (IANS) Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an international press freedom group expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of media professionals in the occupied territory, citing internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, restrictions on reporting, and the detention and disappearance of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Pakistani authorities to immediately end the crackdown on journalists, restore access to information, and allow independent reporting in PoK.

Highlighting the ongoing crackdown on journalists across PoK, the CPJ said, “Independent Kashmiri journalist Syed Farhad Ali Shah remains in detention over his coverage of the protests. There has been no update on his condition since he began a hunger strike on July 28 in Bagh district. Authorities must ensure he has access to urgent medical care and immediately release him.”

“Journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif remain missing after reportedly being taken by men in police uniform on August 1. Pakistani authorities must acknowledge their detention if they are in state custody, ensure due process, and immediately release them,” it added.

The CPJ cited claims by many social media users that access to some international broadcaster website had been restricted in Pakistan after the outlet reported from PoK on August 1.

Several users in Pakistan reported difficulties accessing the Al Jazeera website, and raised concerns over press freedom, internet restrictions, and the public’s right to access independent information.

The reported restriction comes amid growing tensions in PoK, where protests and unrest have intensified over the past several days.

The organisation also referred to media reports which indicated that a “partial internet blackout and severe telecommunications restrictions” have been in place across PoK since June 5.

Meanwhile, unrest in PoK continues to escalate, with reports claiming that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past few days during a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces. The actual number is anticipated to be much higher.

The reported restrictions on international media websites, along with concerns over internet access and media coverage during the unrest, have intensified discussions about transparency, press freedom, and the flow of independent information during periods of political instability.

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

Chinese citizens left in lurch amid crash in home prices: Report

Chinese citizens left in lurch amid crash in home prices: Report

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

Indian firms accelerate AI adoptiaon and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Indian firms accelerate AI adoption and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

IIMUN founder says RSS chief Bhagwat to address Gen Z, Gen Alpha on Aug 6, share nation-building thoughts

RSS chief set for dialogue with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai; to share nation-building thoughts

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism