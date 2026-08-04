Media crackdown concerns grow in PoK amid protests, internet shutdowns, journalist detentions

New York, Aug 4 (IANS) Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an international press freedom group expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of media professionals in the occupied territory, citing internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, restrictions on reporting, and the detention and disappearance of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Pakistani authorities to immediately end the crackdown on journalists, restore access to information, and allow independent reporting in PoK.

Highlighting the ongoing crackdown on journalists across PoK, the CPJ said, “Independent Kashmiri journalist Syed Farhad Ali Shah remains in detention over his coverage of the protests. There has been no update on his condition since he began a hunger strike on July 28 in Bagh district. Authorities must ensure he has access to urgent medical care and immediately release him.”

“Journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif remain missing after reportedly being taken by men in police uniform on August 1. Pakistani authorities must acknowledge their detention if they are in state custody, ensure due process, and immediately release them,” it added.

The CPJ cited claims by many social media users that access to some international broadcaster website had been restricted in Pakistan after the outlet reported from PoK on August 1.

Several users in Pakistan reported difficulties accessing the Al Jazeera website, and raised concerns over press freedom, internet restrictions, and the public’s right to access independent information.

The reported restriction comes amid growing tensions in PoK, where protests and unrest have intensified over the past several days.

The organisation also referred to media reports which indicated that a “partial internet blackout and severe telecommunications restrictions” have been in place across PoK since June 5.

Meanwhile, unrest in PoK continues to escalate, with reports claiming that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past few days during a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces. The actual number is anticipated to be much higher.

The reported restrictions on international media websites, along with concerns over internet access and media coverage during the unrest, have intensified discussions about transparency, press freedom, and the flow of independent information during periods of political instability.

--IANS

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