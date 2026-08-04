August 04, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

‘Anupamaa’ fame Shiwani Chakraborty reveals Kishore Kumar learnt English from her grandfather, shares rare stories

‘Anupamaa’ fame Shiwani Chakraborty recalls Kishore Kumar learning English from her grandfather, shares rare stories

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar, 'Anupamaa' fame Shiwani Chakraborty fondly remembered the iconic artiste, revealing that he shared a close bond with her family and even learnt English from her grandfather during childhood.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shiwani , who hails from Khandwa, the birthplace of Kishore Kumar, said she has grown up listening to countless stories about the legendary singer from her parents and grandparents.

"I am also from Khandwa and I am proud to be a Khandwa girl because such a legendary artiste, Kishore Kumar ji, was born there. Unfortunately, I never got the chance to meet him. I consider myself unlucky because I couldn't even sit in his lap as a child, though my elder sister did. My father and the rest of my family were fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with him," she said.

Recalling their family's association with the late singer, Shiwani shared, "Whenever Kishore Kumar ji came to Khandwa and visited his ancestral home, Gauri Kunj, he would also make it a point to visit my grandfather. In fact, he learnt English from my grandfather. Even after my parents got married, my mother also had the opportunity to meet him. Every time he visited Khandwa, he ensured he came to our home."

She described Kishore Kumar as a lively and warm-hearted person who filled every gathering with laughter.

"He loved chatting, jamming with everyone and pulling harmless pranks. He and his elder brother Anoop Kumar would tease family members and create such a fun atmosphere. He never came empty-handed. He would bring jalebi and rabdi from his favourite sweet shop in Khandwa, and insist everyone eat together. My father often tells me that Kishore Kumar ji had an incredible energy that instantly lit up the house."

Shiwani also revealed that after hearing her father sing as a child, Kishore Kumar was so impressed that he suggested her grandfather send him to Mumbai to pursue music.

"But my grandfather refused, saying, 'What career will he build in Mumbai?' It never happened. Maybe destiny had other plans, because today I got the opportunity to come to Mumbai and work in the entertainment industry. I'm proud that, in my own way, I am representing Khandwa," she said.

Sharing another beautiful memory passed down by her parents, the actress recalled how overwhelming the crowds became whenever Kishore Kumar visited their home.

"We lived in a rented house in a very narrow lane. Once, when he had come to Khandwa for a 'Kishore Night' event, he came home to meet my family. My parents told me that the lane outside our house was packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of him. The crowd became so huge that family members had to sprinkle hot water outside just to make people step back and clear some space. It became impossible to manage the crowd," she said.

She added that the families also shared a close personal bond.

"Kishore Kumar ji's sister-in-law even tied Rakhi to my grandfather. Though that connection no longer exists today, whenever he visited us, he gave immense love and respect to my grandfather and our entire family. Those memories are precious to us."

The actress said that despite never meeting him personally, the stories she grew up hearing have made her feel deeply connected to the legend.

"I have never been able to call him Kishore Kumar or Kishore ji. For me, he has always been 'Kishore Dadu'. Happy birthday to him."

On Tuesday, Shiwani also paid tribute to the legendary singer on her social media account by sharing a rare black-and-white family photograph featuring Kishore Kumar.

In the picture, the singer is seen posing with the members of her family during one of his visits to Khandwa.

Captioning the nostalgic photograph, she wrote, "When you are a Family proud feeling Happy birthday Kishore Dadu."

On the work front, Shiwani Chakraborty is currently seen essaying Meeta Kothari in the popular television show "Anupamaa."

--IANS

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