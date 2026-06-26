Pakistan: Residents in Karachi struggle during Muharram due to power, gas outages

Islamabad, June 26 (IANS) Residents in Pakistan's Karachi faced difficulties in preparing 'sehri' and iftar meals for Ashura due to gas and electricity outages, local media reported on Friday.

K-Electric has claimed that it has exempted several areas from scheduled loadshedding till Muharram 11. However, people in many areas had to use alternate options to ensure electricity during religious gatherings, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Large parts of the city, including Saddar, Burns Road, Lyari, Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Federal B. Area, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Malir, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Orangi Town, Keamari and Baldia Town faced prolonged power cuts beginning late on Wednesday night.

Although K-Electric claimed that the power supply remained "uninterrupted" as per schedule, however, local residents complained of power outages in several areas.

Gas supply, already short in many areas of Karachi, completely vanished in several regions, especially during iftar, resulting in people struggling to make food during Muharram.

A large number of people purchased food for iftar from restaurants and snack shops in almost every area of the city.

Many residents faced water shortage due to power outages as electricity was needed for pumping water to their taps.

People took to social media to complain about gas and power outages in Karachi, Dawn reported.

Zafar Hasan questioned utility services for their failure to provide services during important days. He said, "Don’t they realise that people should be provided uninterrupted gas and electricity particularly during the observance of religious days when it is needed most?"

Another resident slammed the provincial government for their failure to coordinate with utility providers before Muharram to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Earlier this month, people in Hyderabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province did not receive gas supply during the nine-hour daily schedule announced by the gas utility, sparking concern among residents, especially women, who are struggling to manage household work amid scorching heat, local media reported.

As per Sui Southern Gas Company's (SSGC) schedule, gas should be supplied for three hours each in the morning, afternoon and night. However, residents from several areas of Hyderabad have said that the gas utility company has not been able to supply the fuel during this limited schedule, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

In some of the areas which received gas supply, residents complained of extremely low pressure that made cooking nearly impossible. According to the residents, gas pipelines during the scheduled time carry only air for 15-20 minutes before gas starts to flow. Women said they repeatedly light stoves to check if the gas supply has begun, leaving burners open so the air can escape, leading to a rise in monthly bills as the meter keeps running.

A resident of Latifabad complained, "We are paying for air in our gas bills while spending hours in the kitchen to cook a single meal."

--IANS

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