ODI WC format change makes it harder for Associate nations to play against the best, says Edwards

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has criticised the ICC's recent decision to alter the format of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, saying that the sudden changes directly undermine the sport’s global growth and make it significantly harder for Associate nations to compete against the best teams in the world.

The decision to change the format and introduce a preliminary qualifying stage within the main tournament for the three lowest-ranked teams in the 14-team competition has drawn sharp criticism for taking away guaranteed opportunities for the associate sides to play against elite cricketing nations.

“Qualifying for an ODI World Cup is a huge achievement for any country, so when the reality of that opportunity changes after years of planning, it’s incredibly disappointing. The ICC talks a lot about growing the game globally but decisions like this make it harder for associate nations to play against the best teams in the world.

“Those opportunities are what helps countries improve and inspires the next generation of players. If we’re serious about making cricket a global sport, we should be creating more opportunities on the global stage not less,” said Edwards in a statement issued by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) on Friday.

Echoing his sentiments, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus highlighted the profound emotional and professional stakes attached to playing global tournament for emerging nations. “For players in many countries, an ODI World Cup isn’t just another tournament, it’s our long form and something careers are built around and generations of players aspire to.

“We all accept that you have to earn the right to be there, but we also want qualification to provide a real opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. This follows a long history of limited opportunity at associate level,” he said.

On drawing parallels with other global sports, Ireland opener Paul Stirling urged cricket administrators to embrace the value that smaller nations bring to major tournaments. “The smaller and associate countries have consistently proven to add value and interest at global events. The football World Cup we’ve just witnessed is testament to that in other sports and it would be great to see cricket take a similar approach to maximise opportunities for the game.

The lack of prior communication from the ICC also emerged as a major point of contention. Scotland captain Richie Berrington called for structural changes in how decisions are made, demanding that player voices be respected.

“Players don’t expect to make every decision, but we should be meaningfully consulted on decisions that have significant impacts on the game and on players’ careers. Better decisions are made when different perspectives are brought to the table, and we’re urging the game to start doing that properly.

USA left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harmeet Singh stated that the ramifications of the ICC's sudden format shift extend far beyond the boundary ropes. “Countries, and players invest years preparing for opportunities like an ODI World Cup. Those opportunities mean a lot, not just for the players involved but for growing the game in emerging countries and for the fans who invest in the game. That’s why decisions like these matter well beyond one tournament.”

The alteration in format hampering the associate nations also found solid backing from New Zealand's senior batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. “We are fully supportive of players and countries around the world being provided with consistent and fair opportunities to reach and compete on the game’s biggest platforms,” he said.

--IANS

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