Gun attack on journalists in Bangladesh draws condemnation, anti-graft watchdog seeks impartial probe

Dhaka, July 17 (IANS) Bangladesh's anti-graft watchdog has strongly condemned the shooting incident targeting journalists in Khulna city, calling it an attack on independent journalism and press freedom in the country, local media reported.

The remarks came after gunmen opened fire on four journalists in Khulna in the early hours of July 15, while they were sitting outside a tea stall after finishing their professional duties. Among the injured was Awal Sheikh, Khulna correspondent for the Bangladeshi daily "The Business Standard", who reportedly sustained bullet splinter injuries in the attack.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said that the journalists' reluctance to file a case underscored a pervasive climate of fear and a deepening lack of trust in the authorities. It called for an immediate, impartial and thorough investigation to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

“It is not yet clear whether the attack specifically targeted an individual journalist or was carried out in retaliation for any particular news report. There is no doubt that this armed attack on journalists constitutes an assault on media freedom and the right to freedom of expression,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman as saying.

He stressed that “without yielding to any form of influence or unnecessary delay”, an impartial and effective investigation must be conducted to identify not only the perpetrators but also those who planned and ordered the attack and bring them to justice.

“Filing a case alone is not sufficient. It is equally important to establish the true motive behind the attack, identify who was or were responsible, determine under whose instructions it was carried out, and ascertain whether it was linked to the journalists' professional work. Otherwise, as has happened on numerous occasions in the past, this incident also risks becoming another addition to the long list of cases marked by impunity,” he added.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the TIB executive director further said that the victims’ hesitation to seek legal redress points to “fears of retaliatory attacks, a sense of insecurity, and the prevailing culture of fear” within the journalism community in Bangladesh.

“Given the circumstances, it is reasonable to draw the conclusion that there is a lack of trust in the capacity and willingness of the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and significant accountability. Given the circumstances, it is logical to assume that the perpetrators of such crimes can be identified, as law enforcement agencies, including intelligence authorities, possess extensive surveillance capabilities,” Iftekharuzzaman stated.

"Where the victims themselves fear to seek justice, we cannot say media freedom is safe. Such fear and mistrust discourage independent, investigative, and public-interest journalism while emboldening powerful and vested interest groups to act with greater impunity,” he noted.

Emphasising the need to “dismantle this culture of fear”, Iftekharuzzaman called on the Bangladeshi authorities to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety of journalists and guarantee credible investigations, justice, and exemplary accountability for every attack against them.

--IANS

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