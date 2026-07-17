Pakistan: Power outages disrupt work at education offices across Sindh

Islamabad, July 17 (IANS) Official work, online systems and public services at education offices in Pakistan's Sindh province have been facing disruption due to prolonged power outages for nearly three weeks despite officials claiming that all electricity bills have been paid and repeated complaints have been made to K-Electric, local media reported on Friday.

The power outages have impacted the offices of the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, Regional Directorate Government Colleges Sindh, Directorate General Private Institutions Sindh and Regional Directorate Private Schools Karachi, where routine work has been hindered due to hours-long load-shedding during office timings, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

Officials said the power outages has disrupted computer related work, internet connectivity and printing facilities, impacting online registration of private schools, issuance of computerised certifications, complaint handling and issues about admissions in government colleges.

The most affected office is the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions on Burns Road, where employees have been facing difficulties to continue daily operations amid repeated power outages. Officials said electricity remains available from 11 am to 2 pm every day while another power shutdown occurs after 4 pm, The Express Tribune reported.

Deputy Director Inspections said the power outages were affected modern online office systems as computer, internet and printing facilities did not work during power cuts, preventing officials from carrying out daily government work. He further said that all electricity dues have been cleared and complaints raised with K-Electric. However, he said that no effective measures have been taken so far.

The officials called for immediate action to ensure uninterrupted power supply during office hours and resolution of technical issues.

Earlier this month, residents in Pakistan's Punjab province are facing hardships due to unannounced power outages amid scorching temperatures.

Business owners and residents said that they were facing power cuts for several hours amid the heatwave. Residents have also reported that their electronic appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and water motors have been damaged due to repeated power outages, low voltage and power fluctuations, The Express Tribune reported.

People living in the Gulberg, Green Town, Johar Town, Baghbanpura, Township, Garden Town, China Scheme, Anarkali and Baghbanpura said that they were facing persistent power interruptions and unstable voltage and long time was taken to restore power supply. Residents of suburban areas and other cities served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also reported unscheduled power outages.

Several residents have questioned LESCO over power outages despite the utility's assurance that there is adequate electricity available to meet the demand. LESCO has claimed that there is no declared or undeclared load-shedding in Lahore. It stated that power cuts were limited to scheduled shutdowns for development work and high-loss feeders instead of electricity shortage.

--IANS

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