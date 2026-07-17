Priyanka Chopra opens up about 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas: It wasn't a challenge for me at all

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about how for her love transcended age as she candidly addressed her 10-year age gap with husband Nick Jonas during an appearance on the Jonas Brothers' latest podcast.

Responding to a caller seeking advice about dating a younger man, the actress shared why the age difference never became an issue in her own relationship.

During the podcast, a caller said, "I have a boyfriend right now and he is six years younger than me, which is not a big difference. But for me it kind of is because I have always been known to go for the older guy. Do you have any tips on how to be more reassured in my relationship with a younger man?"

Nick Jonas responded by saying, "We have an age difference, as you know, of 10 years, which was not a thing for me at all."

Priyanka reacted to the question and our firth her personal experience, saying, "When you find a person who you feel like checks all the boxes that you had in your head, no, it wasn't a challenge for me. But I understand her question. I understand, you know, going to do life with someone and are you going to be a partner in the big things?"

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an age gap of 10 years. The couple first met at the Oscars after-party after initially connecting through social media.

Their romance blossomed quickly, and following a courtship, the couple got engaged in July 2018. They tied the knot in December the same year in Jodhpur in lavish Christian and Hindu ceremonies, celebrating both their cultures.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Professionally, Priyanka is busy as a bee with the shooting of her upcoming movie, Varanasi helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

–IANS

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