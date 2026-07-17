Jacqueline Fernandez gets AI-powered digital avatar, says it will help her connect with people through stories, ideas

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez now has an AI-powered digital avatar inspired by her. The actress said that the digital avatar enhances the way she connects with people through stories, ideas, and experiences.

The avatar is designed as a digital extension of Jacqueline's personality, offering audiences access to her thoughts, reflections, favourite books, and personal anecdotes through an interactive format.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “I've always loved sharing the things that inspire me, whether that's a book, a conversation, a lesson I've learned, or simply a thought that's stayed with me. This avatar creates a completely new way to do that. It allows me to connect with people through stories, ideas, and experiences that might not always find a place on social media”.

A key feature of the platform will be Jacqueline's Book Club, where the avatar will regularly share books that have shaped her thinking, inspired her creativity, and left a lasting impression on her. Through discussions, recommendations, and personal reflections, audiences will gain insight into the stories and ideas that have influenced her journey.

The avatar has been built to capture a more intimate side of Jacqueline. From her "2 AM thoughts" and moments of self-reflection to stories from different chapters of her life.

It has been developed by Galleri5, the AI studio under Collective Artists Network. The avatar is designed as a digital extension of Jacqueline's personality, offering audiences access to her thoughts, reflections, favourite books, and personal anecdotes through an interactive format.

The avatar will be available across digital platforms, with new content, conversations, and Book Club recommendations added regularly.

--IANS

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