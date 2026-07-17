July 17, 2026 3:23 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh police crackdown on student protests draws global condemnation

Bangladesh police crackdown on student protests draws global condemnation

Paris, July 17 (IANS) Bangladesh authorities came under strong condemnation from a leading international human rights organisation after police used batons and force against students during recent demonstrations outside the National Parliament in Dhaka, calling for the resignation of the country’s Education Minister, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.

The protests began on July 14 morning, with Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)candidates blocking key roads, taking out processions, and forming human chains across the capital. The situation escalated when a group of protestors attempted to march towards the Parliament building, prompting police to baton-charge and disperse the demonstrators, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that the students were demanding the Education Minister's resignation, citing the HSC examination schedule, the decision to hold examinations amid severe weather conditions, the poor quality of question papers, and the minister's remarks describing students as "farm chickens," which they termed insulting.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the use of force against a "peaceful assembly" is inconsistent with the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of Bangladesh.

“It also raises serious concerns under international human rights law, particularly the rights protected by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Convention against Torture (CAT), and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Given that many of the demonstrators were HSC candidates and potentially minors, the State had an obligation to exercise the utmost restraint and ensure their special protection,” the rights body noted.

Condemning the incident, Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF, said, “The unnecessary or excessive use of force in the name of maintaining law and order is never acceptable. The use of force against children and adolescent students is particularly alarming in light of international human rights standards. Peaceful expression should never be met with baton charges; rather, dialogue, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law should guide the State's response."

The JMBF called on the Bangladesh authorities to conduct an independent, impartial, and credible investigation under the observation or supervision of international human rights experts; make the findings public, and hold those responsible accountable through appropriate legal proceedings.

It also urged the authorities to provide injured students with adequate medical treatment, rehabilitation, psychosocial support, and effective remedies, while refraining from harassing, arbitrarily arresting, or taking retaliatory measures against students who participated in the peaceful demonstrations.

--IANS

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