Boman Irani sings 'Noorie' for Poonam Dhillon, actress says ‘nobody like him’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently shared a heartwarming moment on her social media account, after actor Boman Irani surprised her by singing the iconic song 'Noorie' from her superhit film of the same name.

Sharing the video on social media, Poonam captioned it as, 'The amazing Mr BOMAN IRANI . Aap jaisa koi nahi !!! The Most grounded, warm, talented and adorable person jiske liye Dil se Respect Nikalti hai !!! #enjoythemoment #amazingperson #fabulousactor #rolemodel'

In the video, Boman Irani is seen singing 'Noorie' while Poonam Dhillon watches with a broad smile as she captures it in a selfie video moment.

The veteran actress appeared to be visibly touched by the heartfelt rendition, and also was seen enjoying the nostalgic moment.

Talking about the movie, 'Noorie', it released in 1979, and proved to be a landmark film in Poonam Dhillon's career.

It was directed by Manmohan Krishna and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, and the romantic drama starred Poonam alongside Farooq Sheikh.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Kashmir, the film narrated the tragic love story of Noorie, a spirited young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after falling in love.

The film was praised for its emotional storytelling, breathtaking visuals and soulful music by Khayyam.

Songs like 'Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja' and the title track continue to remain evergreen favourites.

Talking about Poonam Dhillon, the actress emerged as one of Bollywood's most popular leading ladies during the late 1970s and almost throughout the 1980s.

She made her debut with 'Trishul', and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as 'Dard', 'Yeh Vaada Raha', 'Romance', 'Sohni Mahiwal', 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Samundar', 'Naam', 'Karma', 'Ek Chadar Maili Si' and 'Maalamaal' amongst many others.

For the uninitiated, Poonam's daughter, Paloma Dhillon, followed her mother's footsteps, made her Bollywood debut opposite Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol, in the 2023 romantic drama 'Dono', directed by Avnish Barjatya.

Apart from acting, Poonam Dhillon continues to remain active in the entertainment industry through public appearances, theatre and television.

She also serves as the President of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association).

---IANS

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