Monali Thakur urges government to initiate dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk, says ‘Democracy is strengthened through conversation’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Singer Monali Thakur has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk and urged the Government of India to initiate a meaningful dialogue.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Monali appealed for respectful conversation, stating that dialogue is an important part of a strong democracy and requested that the situation be resolved through understanding and humanity. She shared a lengthy note that read, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk Sir, From the bottom of my heart, I want to say this. There are not many minds like yours, minds guided by wisdom, integrity, compassion, and the courage to ask difficult but necessary questions. At a time when our country faces so many challenges, such voices are not just valuable, they are indispensable.”

“For many of us, and for the generations before us and after us, people like you represent hope that thoughtful dialogue, fairness, and humanity can still prevail. Without individuals who choose principle over convenience, the road ahead feels unimaginably difficult.”

Monali added, “I do not wish to add to the voices asking you to end your fast. I simply want you to know that I stand in complete solidarity with the values you are standing for. But you will have to stay alive! Thank you for reminding us that integrity, compassion, and courage still matter. My prayers are with you, always. To our respected Government of India I humbly request that this moment not be allowed to pass in silence. Please begin a conversation.

“A democracy is strengthened not by ignoring principled voices, but by engaging with them respectfully. Dialogue is never a sign of weakness, it is a sign of confidence in democratic values. Above all, I hope we can build a culture where every individual’s dignity and integrity are acknowledged and respected. These are not privileges, they are the very foundation of a healthy society.”

Sharing this note, the singer wrote in the caption, “Dear people we deserve better and our dignity and lives are invaluable.. under no circumstances should that be threatened or ignored so disrespectfully.. we all have our individual responsibilities towards our own nation. With folded hands, I respectfully urge you to initiate a meaningful dialogue and bring this painful chapter to a humane conclusion. That, more than anything else, would set an example worthy of the nation we all aspire to build. With hope, respect, and faith.”

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health has reportedly reached a concerning stage as he has been on a fast for the past 20 days. Doctors have warned that his prolonged hunger strike could pose serious health risks, with the possibility of complications increasing if the fast continues.

The 59-year-old activist, who has been seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations related to the NEET paper leak, has also called on people to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

--IANS

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