Pakistan out, India to open against Bangladesh in Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Pakistan have officially withdrawn from the men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 and have been replaced by Bangladesh in the event starting on October 27 at Jalandhar and Mohali.

Pakistan's refusal to travel across the border means that Asian Games gold medallist and hosts India will take on Bangladesh on the opening day on October 27. The full match schedule for the prestigious continental tournament was announced by the Asian Hockey Federation on Friday.

The tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5 across two iconic hockey venues in Punjab – the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

The other four teams besides holders India and Bangladesh in the fray are Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and China. Fresh from successfully defending their Asian Games gold medal in Japan, five-time ACT winners India will enter the tournament as the top-ranked team and will look to continue their strong record in the competition.

The opening ceremony will take place on October 27, shortly before India play Bangladesh in their campaign opener.

The six teams will compete in a single round-robin league phase, with each team playing five matches. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

After facing Bangladesh on the opening day, India will meet China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1, and South Korea on November 2. All five of India's league matches are scheduled to start at 1900 hrs IST.

The tournament will have three rest days on October 28, October 31 and November 3.

Pakistan's withdrawal from the event seems in line with the two countries' refusal to allow their teams to travel across the border. The two countries have refused to send their teams across the border, and the matches have been hosted at neutral venues. But with such a thing not possible in hockey, Pakistan decided to withdraw its team, which had claimed a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026

Meanwhile, Jalandhar will host all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2, before the action shifts to Mohali for the business end of the tournament. The semifinals and medal matches will be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, with the semis scheduled for November 4 and the bronze-medal and gold-medal matches on November 5.

The tournament holds special significance for Punjab as it signals the return of international hockey to the state considered the nursery of hockey in the country.

India are the most successful side in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024. The hosts will now aim to add another chapter to their impressive record when they take on Asia’s best in front of a passionate home crowd in Punjab.

“The announcement of the match schedule adds to the excitement for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026. We are delighted to welcome the teams from across Asia to Punjab and look forward to witnessing some high-quality hockey,” said Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also shared his sentiments. “With the schedule now announced, the countdown to the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 has truly begun. Hockey India is proud to host the participating nations and showcase the passion and hospitality of Punjab. We look forward to an exciting and competitive tournament that brings fans closer to the sport while giving every team an opportunity to perform at the highest level,” said the Secretary General.

--IANS

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