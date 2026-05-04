Journalists in Quetta slam PECA, pledge to continue struggle for freedom of expression

Quetta, May 4 (IANS) Journalists in Pakistan's Quetta have expressed their commitment to defending media independence, pledging to continue their struggle for freedom of expression and rejecting "black laws" restricting rights of press, local media reported on Monday.

A large number of journalists carrying banners and placards highlighting their demands gathered outside the Quetta Press Club. Journalists shouted slogans against restrictive legislation, especially the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and other measures that erode press freedom. Civil society activists also participated in the event, expressing their solidarity with journalists, the daily Dawn reported.

Addressing the gathering, Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Manzoor Ahmed Rind, Quetta Press Club President Irfan Saeed, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Assistant Secretary Noor Elahi Bugti, BUJ General Secretary Shah Hussain Tareen, and civil society activist Bahram Lehri spoke about the challenges faced by journalists in Balochistan.

The speakers stated that journalists, despite receiving threats from both state and non-state actors, have continued to fulfil their professional responsibilities without compromising on truth. They paid tribute to over 50 journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, stressing that their sacrifices demonstrated the high stakes of independent journalism in the region.

They mentioned that the prevailing security situation and restrictive legislation, like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), have created an increasingly difficult environment for journalists.

The speakers slammed PECA and stated that such legislation is often used for curbing dissent and silencing factual reporting. They stated that restrictions on media have increased under democratic governments, surpassing those seen during past authoritarian regimes, Dawn reported.

The protesters called for withdrawal or review of PECA in consultation with stakeholders, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and other media organisations. They demanded an end to restrictions on press freedom and urged authorities to ensure a safe and enabling environment for journalists.

The participants called for the immediate restoration of bureau offices of television channels and newspapers that have been shut in Quetta. They demanded reinstatement of journalists and media workers who had lost their jobs, guarantees for job security and timely payment of their salaries.

--IANS

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