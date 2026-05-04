BSE resolves 183 investor complaints against companies in April

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Leading exchange firm BSE Limited on Monday said it resolved 183 investor complaints against 117 companies during April 2026, including grievances carried forward from previous reporting periods.

During the month, the exchange received 168 complaints against 117 companies, while it disposed of 183 complaints against 128 companies, indicating that resolutions exceeded fresh complaints.

According to the exchange, the resolved complaints include cases pending from earlier periods, reflecting ongoing grievance redressal activity on the exchange platform.

As of April 2026, three companies accounted for the highest number of investor complaints pending redressal for more than one month.

JSW Steel Limited topped the list with nine pending complaints, followed by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. with four complaints, and HBL Engineering Limited with three complaints pending beyond one month, it said. However, BSE Limited did not specify the nature of the complaints in its disclosure.

In comparison, BSE had resolved 150 complaints against 114 companies during February 2026, while receiving 113 complaints against 94 companies in the same month. The February data indicated that complaint disposals exceeded fresh complaints.

Notably, in December 2025, the exchange had resolved 109 complaints against 92 companies, while receiving 141 complaints against 113 companies, indicating a higher inflow of grievances compared to resolution during that month.

Earlier, in September 2025, BSE had resolved 190 complaints against 126 companies, while receiving 173 new complaints. In October 2025, it resolved 143 complaints against 90 companies, including carried-forward cases, and received 120 new complaints against 81 companies.

These figures suggest that complaint resolution levels have remained broadly active over the past several months, with variations in inflows and disposals depending on market activity and investor participation.

On Monday, BSE Limited shares ended at Rs 3,712, up about 2 per cent from the previous close on the NSE.

--IANS

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