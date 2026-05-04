MEA monitoring developments in West Asia, efforts focused on ensuring safety of Indians

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that it is monitoring the developments in West Asia and their efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region.

While addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Monday, Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, stated that Indian embassies and consulates are operating round the clock helplines to provide assistance to people. He stated that Indian missions abroad are engaged with the resident Indian community to address their concerns.

"Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and union territories for sharing information and to coordinate our efforts. The dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families. Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round the clock helplines to provide timely assistance. They are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close touch with the local governments," said Secretary Mahajan.

"Updated advisories are being issued including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organizations, professional groups and Indian companies to address their concerns. Welfare of the Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for us. Our missions are extending all assistance to them including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and assisting for requests to return to India," he added.

Additional Secretary Mahajan also mentioned that the flight situation in Gulf is improving with additional flights operating from various destinations to India. He noted that Indian nationals have been advised to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those living there to leave from there with Embassy's support.

"The overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. UAE airspace is open. Indian and UAE carriers are operating flights from UAE to various destinations in India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India. Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights from Kuwait to India."

"Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open and limited flight operations to destinations in the region are available which can be used for onward travel to India. Iran airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave with our embassy's support. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2504 Indian nationals out of Iran through land, water routes. Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region which can be used for onward travel to India," he added.

Iran and the US reached a two-week ceasefire starting on April 8. Later, the two nations held the first round of talks on April 11-12 aimed at ending the conflict. However, the talks collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations.

--IANS

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