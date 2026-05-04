Arjun/Aditya, Mihika/Snehal bag gold medals in Maharashtra Pickleball Open

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh bagged the title in the Pro Men’s Doubles category, beating Stavya Bhasin and Ammol in three closely contested sets, while Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil showcased their dominance in the Pro Women’s Doubles category, securing victory in a one-sided final in the Maharashtra Pickleball Open 2026 in Mumbai.

Atharva Khisti won the men's singles title while Aahana Punjabi claimed the women's singles crown in the event successfully conducted by the Maharashtra Pickleball Association (MPA), under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). Over 1000 players participated in the event across three days of competition.

Speaking at the closing function of the tournament, MPA President Rahool N Kanal said, “Congratulations to all the winners and participants of the Maharashtra Open 2026. Watching the intent of players from the age of 8 all the way to 60 cements our belief in the vision we have for the future of pickleball in Maharashtra. This is only the beginning; our vision is to make Maharashtra the undisputed powerhouse of pickleball in India, one district at a time.”

“The Maharashtra Open has definitely been a tournament of the highest level both on and off the court, and the Indian Pickleball Association is very happy with the way Maharashtra Pickleball Association, under the able leadership of Rahool N Kanal, has executed this tournament. This is something IPA has witnessed across states where state associations have been putting in the work and are building an overall excellent ecosystem under the Indian Pickleball Association as a cohesive team effort.” Said, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

Earlier in the tournament, Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala edged out Pearl Amalsadiwala and Stavya Bhasin in a three-set thriller to clinch the Pro Mix Doubles category. The tournament is a landmark moment for the IPA and the newly formed MPA, which accrued more than 750 members in its debut month, reflecting the growing culture of pickleball in the state.

The Maharashtra Pickleball Association is leading the way for pickleball in the state in terms of its structural development, player strength, and the number of tournaments it conducts within the state for players.

Under the leadership of Rahool Kanal, the MPA is expected to further contribute to the number of active players across districts in the state, while introducing and establishing pickleball in Tier-2 and Tier-3 districts, with the vision of making Maharashtra a powerhouse of pickleball in India.

Final Pro Winners:

Men’s Doubles: Aditya Singh & Arjun Singh

Women’s Doubles: Mihika Yadav & Snehal Patil

Mix Doubles: Aditya Singh & Naomi Amalsadiwala

Women’s Singles: Aahana Punjabi

Men’s Singles: Atharva Khisti

--IANS

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