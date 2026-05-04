Neha Dhupia spends a rejuvenating weekend doing art therapy with her daughter Mehr

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of a relaxing and rejuvenating weekend with her daughter Mehr on social media.

The 'Delhii Heights' actress shared a video of enjoying a fun art session with her baby girl on her official Instagram handle.

Terming it as art therapy, Neha wrote in the caption, "The reset my head and heart and art needed this weekend with my baby girl …. @mehrdhupiabedi … my therapy for life (sic)."

Neha keeps on treating her Instagram family with glimpses from her blissful family life.

For those who do not know, Neha got married to actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony on 10 May 2018.

On 18 November 2018, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Three years after that, on 3 October 2021, Neha and Angad embraced parenthood for the second time, as they welcomed their baby boy Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Meanwhile, Neha recently talked about her pregnancy journey. During her appearance on actress Parineeti Chopra’s recently launched talk show, ‘Mom Talks’, she revealed that her contractions began while she was shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Neha further opened up about her decision to keep on working until eight-and-a-half months pregnant, determined to keep up with her professional commitments.

Neha also spoke about the pressures faced by working mothers all across.

When Parineeti asked Neha about the societal expectations from a new mother, Neha shared, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.”

“I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios," she went on to add.

--IANS

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