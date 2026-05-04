Tarun Khanna on being typecast as Mahadev: I choose these roles consciously

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Tarun Khanna, revealed whether he believes he has been typecast in the role of Lord Mahadev.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tarun said that he chose these roles consciously.

He was asked, "You have portrayed Mahadev multiple times. Do you feel you have been typecast, or do makers consciously choose you because audiences love seeing you in that form?"

Admitting that he has, in fact, been typecast, he shared, "There is no doubt about that. And honestly, I also choose these roles consciously. As an actor, it is important to evaluate the strength of a character, and it is very difficult to find a character stronger than Mahadev. No matter what the story is, Mahadev will always be the most powerful presence. So, by default, I tend to accept such roles whenever they are offered to me."

Another question asked was, "But you were once offered the role of Indra in Shiv Shakti. Why did you initially refuse it?"

To this, Tarun confirmed, saying, "I was offered Indra’s role, not Mahadev. I initially refused, but there were many reasons—personal connections, professional pressure, and my bond with the production house. Swastik Productions is like family to me, so I eventually agreed. However, at one point, I felt that Indra’s character did not align with my sensibilities. After playing Mahadev, it becomes difficult to connect with a character like Indra."

During the conversation, Tarun further shared his views on the mythological shows relying heavily on costumes and VFX.

Sharing his opinion, Tarun said that VFX might be able to enhance a scene, but if the emotions are not right, the show will not work.

"Many mythological shows have failed despite heavy VFX because they lacked emotional depth. If I have been asked to play the same character repeatedly, it means people believe I am doing justice to it. Otherwise, why would anyone cast the same person again and again? Mahadev is not just a costume—it is a divine character that requires sincerity", he concluded.

--IANS

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