Bobby Deol: I kept my shyness aside, did 'Bandar' shamelessly

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bandar’, has said that he left his inhibitions for the film, and did it “shamelessly”.

The film is helmed by Anurag Kashyap, and is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Sudip is known for ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Kohrra’, and ‘Udta Punjab’. Sudip Sharma also recently directed ‘Kohrra 2’, which has been widely appreciated by critics.

Talking about the film, Bobby Deol said, “Every actor wants to do something, because an image is set and it gets very difficult to get out of it and we get typecast. I also went through it, but now I must say doing this film was totally out of my comfort zone. I kept my shyness aside and did this film shamelessly”.

Coming off a series of impactful performances, Bobby Deol takes on the lead role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the exciting theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is touted to explore a wrongful imprisonment case, delving into themes of power, corruption, and systemic failure. The film is expected to be raw, politically charged, and grounded in realism. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 5, 2026 in cinemas.

--IANS

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