May 04, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Italian Open: Djokovic returns, Sinner eyes historic sixth straight Masters crown as draws unveiled

Italian Open: Djokovic returns, Sinner eyes historic sixth straight Masters crown as draws unveiled

Rome, May 4 (IANS) The draw for the Italian Open has set up an intriguing week of top-tier tennis, with Novak Djokovic making his much-anticipated return from injury and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner leading the charge in pursuit of a record-extending sixth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic, seeded third, returns to competition after missing Madrid due to a lingering physical issue, opting to prioritise readiness ahead of the clay-court Grand Slam season. The six-time Rome champion has been placed in the bottom half and is set to begin his campaign against either a qualifier or Marton Fucsovics. A potential quarterfinal clash against home favourite Lorenzo Musetti could test his rhythm early, while a semifinal meeting with second seed Alexander Zverev is on the cards.

Zverev, who recently finished runner-up in Madrid, will look to quickly regain momentum. He opens against either Daniel Altmaier or Zhang Zhizhen and could face stern challenges as the tournament progresses, with depth in his section including dangerous floaters and in-form opponents.

In the top half, Sinner arrives as the standout favourite, continuing a dominant 2026 campaign that has seen him pull clear of the field. The Italian will start against either Alex Michelsen or Sebastian Ofner, before a possible early test against Jakub Mensik—one of the rare players to defeat him this season. A fourth-round clash with Arthur Fils could follow, though Sinner recently overcame the Frenchman convincingly in Madrid.

The top half also features a cluster of big names capable of mounting a challenge. Daniil Medvedev, a former Rome champion, faces a difficult opening assignment against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Tomas Machac. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also positioned in Sinner’s half, adding further competition in the latter stages.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur could emerge as a potential quarterfinal contender, with his section featuring tricky early matchups that demand consistency from the outset.

With Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury, the spotlight intensifies on Sinner’s bid to achieve a rare milestone and on Djokovic’s efforts to regain competitive sharpness. The Italian Open thus shapes up as a pivotal stop on the clay calendar, blending comeback narratives, rising rivalries and a field stacked with contenders eyeing momentum ahead of Roland Garros.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Farah Khan's Mussoorie getaway is all about 'kabhi dhoop, kabhi hailstorm'

Farah Khan's Mussoorie getaway is all about 'kabhi dhoop, kabhi hailstorm'

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya unwell, Rohit comes in for MI as Surya elects to bowl v LSG

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya unwell, Rohit comes in for MI as Surya elects to bowl v LSG

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

Blockx storms into Top 40, Fils returns to Top 20 in latest ATP Rankings after Madrid Open shake-up (Credit: X/ Arthur Fils)

Blockx storms into Top 40, Fils returns to Top 20 in latest ATP Rankings after Madrid Open shake-up

Three killed, 14 injured in Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar: Taliban (File image)

Three killed, 14 injured in Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar: Taliban

Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar

Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar

IPL 2026: We play every match to win, but relaxed mode is over, says Munaf Patel

IPL 2026: We play every match to win, but relaxed mode is over, says Munaf Patel

Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow on May 9: Zelensky

Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow on May 9: Zelensky

BCB initiates election process, dissolves regional committees in key overhaul

BCB initiates election process, dissolves regional committees in key overhaul

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome 3rd baby