Tech-driven innovation key to India’s economic renaissance: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Technology-driven innovation is the key to India’s economic renaissance, with its contribution expanding from research to industry, startups and national growth, Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Monday.

The minister said science must now move “from laboratories to markets and from ideas to impact,” reflecting a new policy direction that integrates research with economic outcomes.

He was addressing the 56th Foundation Day of the Department of Science and Technology at the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Auditorium here.

Dr Singh said India’s science and technology landscape has undergone a decisive transformation over the past decade, supported by policy decisions that opened sectors such as space and nuclear energy to private participation.

These steps have unlocked new opportunities for startups and industry, enabling India to leverage its vast human resource and strengthen its position in the global innovation ecosystem.

Referring to the rapid expansion of the space sector, Dr Singh said that within a few years of opening it to private players, India is witnessing a surge in startup-driven innovation, with new capabilities emerging in areas such as satellite technologies, contributing both to economic growth and national preparedness. He added that similar momentum is building across emerging technology domains.

No country can advance in science by remaining isolated from industry and the private sector, he said, calling for deeper collaboration across government, academia and industry.

India’s global scientific standing has also strengthened significantly, with a growing share of highly cited research publications, reflecting both quality and impact.

He pointed to the expansion of India’s startup ecosystem, from a few hundred a decade ago to over two lakhs today, as evidence of a rapidly maturing innovation landscape.

Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood spoke about the need to align research with technology development and commercialisation.

Secretary DST, Professor Abhay Karandikar, highlighted major initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), RDI Fund and National Quantum Mission to strengthen India’s science and innovation ecosystem.

--IANS

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