Pak military violating temporary Eid ceasefire with rocket attacks: Afghanistan

Kabul, March 20 (IANS) Khas Kunar police command spokesperson Farid Dehqan accused Pakistani military of carrying out rocket attacks in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Friday.

Dehqan said that Pakistani military last night fired around 25 shells in several areas of Nari district of Kunar. Heavy weapon fire is also continuing, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported. These Pakistani attacks have been reported despite Islamabad's announcement of temporary halt in military operations for Eid.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Chief of Armed Forces Fasihuddin Fitrat accused Pakistan military of violating the ceasefire along the Durand Line, local media reported.

Several people were killed in attacks conducted by Pakistani forces in border areas, according to the statement released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence. Fitrat stated that Pakistan's continuous attacks despite the ceasefire "demonstrates a lack of commitment and deception" by Islamabad, Ariana News reported.

He stated that Afghanistan has refrained from taking any retaliatory action to prevent further worsening of the situation and has remained committed to the ceasefire. He warned that "the ceasefire will become meaningless" and Taliban will give a "decisive response" to Pakistan's actions if such attacks are repeated.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan said it would pause its 'Rad al-Zulm' defensive operations for Eid at the request of mediating nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Pakistan also announced temporary pause in military operations for Eid, with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar saying that the decision was taken at the request of the regional mediators.

However, according to officials, Pakistani military forces fired over 70 artillery shells in Afghanistan's Kunar province. Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells were fired in several areas, including Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, Ariana News reported. Furthermore, 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district. The authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation.

In recent weeks, there has been a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

The current round of hostilities began when Taliban-led Afghan forces launched retaliatory operations against Pakistani military installations on February 27, following Pakistan's actions inside Afghan territory on February 21.

Following Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors.

--IANS

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