April 21, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

CM Yogi to hold review meeting on Home Guard Recruitment Exam, law and order​

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on the Women Reservation Bill at the BJP office in Lucknow on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, April 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has gone on high alert in preparation for the upcoming Home Guard recruitment examination scheduled to be held across the state on April 25, 26, and 27. ​

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct a comprehensive review meeting with senior administrative and police officials via video conferencing at 9:00 PM on Wednesday. ​

The meeting will focus on examination arrangements and the overall law and order situation in the state. ​

According to official sources, the meeting will be attended by Additional Directors General of Police (Zones), Police Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, IGs and DIGs of Ranges, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and District School Inspectors. ​

The Chief Minister is expected to issue detailed directives to ensure that the examination process is conducted smoothly and without the use of unfair means. ​

The government’s top priorities include robust security arrangements, effective monitoring of examination centers, facilitation of candidates, and guaranteeing a transparent and impartial examination process. ​

Special vigilance is likely to be ordered in sensitive districts, particularly around examination centers and areas prone to overcrowding. ​

Officials have been instructed to attend the video conference session fully prepared, with detailed reports on their respective jurisdictions. ​

The Yogi government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against cheating, paper leaks, and any irregularities. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of attempting to disrupt the examination process. ​

The Chief Minister is expected to emphasise that transparency and fairness must remain the guiding principles of the recruitment drive, which is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the Home Guard force across the state. ​

The review meeting will also cover the broader law and order situation, with directives likely to be issued to maintain peace and prevent untoward incidents during the examination period. ​

By placing accountability on senior officials and demanding meticulous preparation, the government aims to instill confidence among candidates and the public that the recruitment process will be conducted with integrity. ​

--IANS

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