April 21, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

ECI directs presiding officers to ensure transparency in EVM use

ECI directs presiding officers to ensure transparency in EVM use (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict instructions to presiding officers at all polling booths to ensure transparency and integrity in the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Sources within the Commission emphasised that presiding officers must check and confirm that all candidate buttons on the ballot unit are clearly visible and free from obstruction.

No button should be covered with tape, glue, or any other material that could interfere with the voting process.

The Commission has categorically stated that no colour, ink, perfume, or any chemical can be applied to the candidate buttons of the ballot unit, as such actions could compromise the secrecy of votes.

Presiding officers have been directed to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or irregularity to the sector officer or returning officer.

According to ECI sources, any attempt to tamper with or interfere with the functioning of EVMs will be treated as an electoral offence.

The Commission has made it clear that it will not hesitate to initiate criminal proceedings against those found guilty of such acts. In addition, the Commission has warned that repolling may be ordered in cases where tampering is detected, thereby preserving the sanctity of the electoral process.

The latest directive underscores the Commission’s commitment to maintaining free and fair elections across the country. With voting machines forming the backbone of India’s electoral system, the ECI has reiterated that even minor irregularities will not be tolerated.

The instructions aim to reinforce public confidence in the electoral process and ensure that every vote cast remains secret, secure, and accurately recorded.

By placing accountability on presiding officers, the Commission has sought to strengthen the first line of defence against malpractice.

The move comes at a crucial time when political parties and voters alike are demanding greater transparency in elections.

The ECI’s firm stance signals its determination to uphold democratic values and protect the credibility of India’s electoral machinery.

--IANS

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