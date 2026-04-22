Trump extends Iran ceasefire; blockade stays

Washington, April 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran and ordered the continuation of a naval blockade, saying Tehran must first present a “unified proposal” before talks can move forward.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and internal divisions within Iran’s government.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured… we have been asked to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump said.

“I have therefore directed our military to continue the blockade… and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” he added.

The announcement came hours before the two-week ceasefire was due to expire and has thrown the next round of peace talks into uncertainty.

Soon thereafter, Vice President JD Vance cancelled his plans to travel to Islamabad for the second round of negotiations with Iran. A White House official confirmed that the trip would not proceed as Washington awaits clarity from Tehran.

Iran has not confirmed participation in the talks and has demanded that the US lift its blockade as a condition for returning to negotiations, according to The Washington Post.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of breaching the truce, saying, “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire,” and added that “striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pakistan, which has been mediating the talks, welcomed the extension. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for “graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.”

Despite the extension, tensions remain high. Earlier in the day, Trump warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

“Well, I expect to be bombing… the military is raring to go,” he said in an interview.

The US has maintained pressure through a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports and oil shipments. Officials say at least 28 vessels have been ordered to turn around or return to port since the blockade began on April 13, according to Fox News Digital and The Wall Street Journal.

Iran has responded with threats to escalate. Reports citing Iranian media said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the blockade remains and could “break the blockade by force, if necessary,” according to Fox News Digital and The Wall Street Journal.

The diplomatic standoff has left both sides in a holding pattern, with the ceasefire extended but no clear path to negotiations.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has disrupted global energy markets, particularly through tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil shipments. The waterway carries a significant share of global crude supply and remains central to the crisis.

--IANS

lkj/sd/