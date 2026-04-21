April 21, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Boost for Mumbai Indians as Will Jacks joins squad ahead of CSK clash

Boost for Mumbai Indians as Will Jacks joins squad ahead of their clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: MI

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of their key clash with fellow five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians got some good news as England all-rounder Will Jacks joined the squad and attended an optional training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Indians on Tuesday put up a post through their social media handles explaining that Will Jacks has joined the squad after seeking an exemption for personal reasons. Jacks missed the first six matches of the season as he requested a "slightly extended time [off] for personal reasons."

"Bas! No more “Where is?” “Kidhar hai?” “Joining when?” comments! Mumbai Indians wrote in a social media post, which was accompanied by a video showing Jacks in the Wankhede Stadium stands.

Later, Jacks, a batting all-rounder who bowls spin, also participated in an optional training session organised by the team ahead of their upcoming clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have finally won their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday night, handing the Gujarat Titans a massive 99-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The win took them to the seventh position in the points table, joining Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on four points from six matches. However, they are placed ahead of GT and CSK thanks to a better Net Run Rate.

Victory against CSK will catapult them higher into the points table and propel them towards a spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians had won their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede before suffering four successive defeats. They have struggled with their bowling as space spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had failed to claim a wicket in the first five matches. The win against GT has revived their hopes of making it to the next stage of IPL 2026 for a second successive year after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 last year.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Abhishek Sharma’s century powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to third spot with 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Abhishek’s century powers SRH to third spot with 47-run win over DC

Jannik Sinner focuses on 'performing well' in Madrid Open

Tennis: Jannik Sinner focuses on 'performing well' in Madrid Open

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on the Women Reservation Bill at the BJP office in Lucknow on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

CM Yogi to hold review meeting on Home Guard Recruitment Exam, law and order​

Boost for Mumbai Indians as Will Jacks joins squad ahead of their clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: MI

IPL 2026: Boost for Mumbai Indians as Will Jacks joins squad ahead of CSK clash

No plan to attend Islamabad talks: Iran​ (Photo: @IRIMFA_SPOX/X)

No plan to attend Islamabad talks: Iran​

ECI directs presiding officers to ensure transparency in EVM use (Photo: IANS)

ECI directs presiding officers to ensure transparency in EVM use

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei speaks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, April 6, 2026. A ceasefire would only give opponents time to regroup and commit further crimes, and "no sane" person would accept it, Baghaei said Monday. (Xinhua via IANS)

Iran-US talks uncertain as Tehran refuses to join before ceasefire deadline​

Paschim Bardhaman: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from the Kulti Assembly constituency Dr. Ajay Poddar ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Paschim Bardhaman on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

HM Amit Shah slams Kharge for using foul language against PM Modi​

CM Yogi orders impeccable security for PM Modi’s Varanasi visit​

CM Yogi orders impeccable security for PM Modi’s Varanasi visit​

INS Sunayana arrives in Jakarta, to boost India-Indonesia maritime ties

INS Sunayana arrives in Jakarta, to boost India-Indonesia maritime ties