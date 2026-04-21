IPL 2026: Boost for Mumbai Indians as Will Jacks joins squad ahead of CSK clash

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of their key clash with fellow five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians got some good news as England all-rounder Will Jacks joined the squad and attended an optional training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Indians on Tuesday put up a post through their social media handles explaining that Will Jacks has joined the squad after seeking an exemption for personal reasons. Jacks missed the first six matches of the season as he requested a "slightly extended time [off] for personal reasons."

"Bas! No more “Where is?” “Kidhar hai?” “Joining when?” comments! Mumbai Indians wrote in a social media post, which was accompanied by a video showing Jacks in the Wankhede Stadium stands.

Later, Jacks, a batting all-rounder who bowls spin, also participated in an optional training session organised by the team ahead of their upcoming clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have finally won their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday night, handing the Gujarat Titans a massive 99-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The win took them to the seventh position in the points table, joining Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on four points from six matches. However, they are placed ahead of GT and CSK thanks to a better Net Run Rate.

Victory against CSK will catapult them higher into the points table and propel them towards a spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians had won their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede before suffering four successive defeats. They have struggled with their bowling as space spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had failed to claim a wicket in the first five matches. The win against GT has revived their hopes of making it to the next stage of IPL 2026 for a second successive year after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 last year.

--IANS

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