No plan to attend Islamabad talks: Iran​

New York, April 21 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday said it has no plans at present to send a delegation to Islamabad for talks with the United States, citing “contradictory messages” and “unacceptable actions” by Washington, further clouding prospects of negotiations ahead of the ceasefire deadline.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran currently has no intention of participating in the proposed talks in Pakistan.
He stated that the decision was driven by what Iran views as an inconsistency in the United States’ approach.
“The reason is the contradictory messages, contradictory behaviour, and unacceptable actions of the American side,” the spokesperson said.
The statement comes amid uncertainty over the possible resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States.
Tehran has so far not confirmed its participation, even as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring both sides back to the table before the expiry of the ongoing ceasefire.
Iranian officials have reiterated that no delegation has travelled to Islamabad and stressed that meaningful negotiations cannot take place under pressure.
The remarks signal Tehran’s continued scepticism about Washington’s intentions, particularly amid recent developments that have heightened tensions between the two sides.
Pakistan, which has offered to host and facilitate the talks, is understood to be in touch with both countries to salvage the diplomatic process.
However, Iran’s refusal to commit to participating has cast serious doubt on the viability of the proposed meeting.
The development assumes significance as the ceasefire between the two sides is nearing its deadline, raising concerns over a possible escalation if talks fail to resume.
Observers say that the lack of clarity and trust between the parties remains a major obstacle to progress.
Further developments are awaited as the situation continues to evolve.
--IANS
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