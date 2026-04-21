No plan to attend Islamabad talks: Iran​

New York, April 21 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday said it has no plans at present to send a delegation to Islamabad for talks with the United States, citing “contradictory messages” and “unacceptable actions” by Washington, further clouding prospects of negotiations ahead of the ceasefire deadline.​

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran currently has no intention of participating in the proposed talks in Pakistan. ​

He stated that the decision was driven by what Iran views as an inconsistency in the United States’ approach.​

“The reason is the contradictory messages, contradictory behaviour, and unacceptable actions of the American side,” the spokesperson said.​

The statement comes amid uncertainty over the possible resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States. ​

Tehran has so far not confirmed its participation, even as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring both sides back to the table before the expiry of the ongoing ceasefire.​

Iranian officials have reiterated that no delegation has travelled to Islamabad and stressed that meaningful negotiations cannot take place under pressure. ​

The remarks signal Tehran’s continued scepticism about Washington’s intentions, particularly amid recent developments that have heightened tensions between the two sides.​

Pakistan, which has offered to host and facilitate the talks, is understood to be in touch with both countries to salvage the diplomatic process. ​

However, Iran’s refusal to commit to participating has cast serious doubt on the viability of the proposed meeting.​

The development assumes significance as the ceasefire between the two sides is nearing its deadline, raising concerns over a possible escalation if talks fail to resume. ​

Observers say that the lack of clarity and trust between the parties remains a major obstacle to progress.​

Further developments are awaited as the situation continues to evolve.

​--IANS

scor/dan