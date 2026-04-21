Venus Williams loses 10 matches in a row with defeat at the Madrid Open

Madrid, April 22 (IANS) Former World No.1 Venus Williams's struggles continued on her return to the circuit as the veteran American star, who has won seven Grand Slam titles in her career, lost her 10th singles match in a row at the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Williams lost her 6-2, 6-4 to Kaitlin Quevedo in the first round at the Madrid Open and became the first former number one to lose 10 matches in a row since the rankings were first published in 1975.

According to the WTA Tour records, the veteran last won a match in July 2025 when she defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open.

The American star has won the Wimbledon title five times, triumphing on the hallowed grass courts in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. Besides that, she won the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001. She holds the record for most appearances at a Grand Slam, with this year's Australian Open her 95th tournament.

The 20-year-old Quevedo of Spain is ranked 140 in the world and was playing in her first WTS 1000 match.

The wildcard came from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat 2010 finalist Williams, who had won six of her eight Grand Slam titles before her opponent was born.

Williams was granted a wild card entry into this year’s Indian Wells tournament, organisers confirmed. The 45-year-old American is scheduled to compete in doubles, too, at the prestigious event in the Southern California desert.

Meanwhile, fresh off a Sunshine Double sweep and Miami Open title defense, World. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will now begin her clay-court season eyeing to defend her 2025 Madrid crown.

The Spanish capital has been a historically successful city for Sabalenka, who’s reached the final four out of the past five editions with three championships in 2021, 2023 and 2025. She dropped only one set all tournament last year.

"I’m always excited to come back to Madrid to feel the atmosphere in the stadium and I think that's the key," Sabalenka said during Tuesday's media day. "And the food is incredible. So that's all I care [about]. Support and food,” Sabalenka laughed.

--IANS

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