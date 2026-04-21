CDS General Chauhan meets UK's Defence industry leaders to boost bilateral defence collaboration

London, April 22 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, met the UK Defence industry leaders, focusing on the impetus to boost collaboration in the defence sector.

The CDS emphasised on Tuesday that enhanced economic integration will enable smoother collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer and supply chain resilience.

He also highlighted that defence industrial collaboration will boost co-design, co-development and co-production of critical technologies.

Earlier in the day, CDS General Chauhan laid a wreath at Memorial Gates in UK's Constitution Hill, paying solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers and honouring their courage and supreme sacrifice.

"The ceremony reflects shared military traditions and enduring values of remembrance, service and sacrifice, strengthening the bonds between the Defence forces of India and the United Kingdom," said the post from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff on X.

General Chauhan also met the UK's Minister of State (MoS) for Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra.

He also led a roundtable conference with leading officials, think-tanks and intellectuals on "Indian military transformation-challenges and opportunity".

On Monday, CDS General Chauhan was accorded a Ceremonial Step Line and received by his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knigton in London.

The two officials held discussions focused on expanding cooperation in cyber, intelligence, industrial collaboration and joint exercises to reinforce global security, stability and resilience, the Indian High Commission in London said.

The CDS also interacted with India's High Commissioner, Vikram K.Doraiswami.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, CDS General Chauhan will be given a tour of the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he will meet a multinational cohort of students.

This is the first official visit by an Indian CDS to the UK and marks the fifth senior UK-India military engagement this year, following the UK Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth's visit to India in March.

–IANS

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