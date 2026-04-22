April 22, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Former US NSA raises concerns over Pakistan's motives in Iran talks, calls it China's 'client' (IANS Exclusive)

Former US NSA raises concerns over Pakistan's motives in Iran talks, calls it China's 'client' (IANS Exclusive)

Washington, April 22 (IANS) Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) H.R. McMaster has cast doubt on Pakistan’s role in Iran-related diplomacy, describing it as a “client” of China and warning of “ulterior motives” in its mediation efforts.

“I think what you have to do is consider Pakistan as certainly a client of the Chinese Communist Party,” McMaster told IANS in an exclusive interview when asked about the role of Pakistan in mediating between the US and Iran.

The second round of talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad was called off by President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

McMaster, in response to a question, argued that Beijing has a vested interest in preserving the current Iranian regime. “The Chinese Communist Party… is desperate to keep the Islamic Republic… in power in Iran,” said McMaster, who served as the national security advisor to President Trump in his first term.

Given that context, McMaster suggested Pakistan’s offer to broker talks may not be neutral. “There is probably an ulterior motive here in offering their good offices to broker these talks,” he said.

Drawing on his experience, McMaster delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan’s security establishment.

“My experience with the Pakistani army has been one of great disappointment,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of pursuing a dual-track approach in security cooperation. “Pakistan often offers to be your friend and to assist… in counter-terrorism efforts… while at the same time… they’re supporting your enemies,” he said.

Referring to long-standing concerns raised by India, he added that such behaviour is not new. “They’ve been using terrorist organisations as an arm of their foreign policy since the late 1940s,” he said.

McMaster linked Pakistan’s positioning to wider geopolitical competition, especially China’s role in the Middle East. According to him, Beijing’s economic engagement with Iran -- including large-scale oil purchases -- provides the Iranian regime with financial resources.

“They buy 90 per cent of Iran’s oil to feed the Iranian regime’s ATM,” he said, adding that such support enables Tehran to sustain its regional activities.

McMaster argued that these dynamics make it difficult to view Pakistan’s diplomatic role in isolation from China’s strategic interests.

--IANS

lkj/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Rajeev Khandelwal sprinkles ‘Table No. 21’ magic with ‘Mann Mera’ on the small screen

Rajeev Khandelwal sprinkles ‘Mann Mera’ magic on the small screen

Saiyami Kher says reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after 12 years for ‘Haiwaan’ feels like a beautiful full circle

Saiyami Kher says reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after 12 years for ‘Haiwaan’ feels like a beautiful full circle

Kaley Cuoco pens note for Tom Pelphrey on anniversary: Met you 4 years ago today

Kaley Cuoco pens note for Tom Pelphrey on anniversary: Met you 4 years ago today

Vishwak Sen's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat's month-long schedule gets underway in Thailand (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Vishwak Sen's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat's month-long schedule gets underway in Thailand

4 carmakers to recall over 530,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

4 carmakers to recall over 530,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Ravie Dubey gets romantic in BTS glimpse recreating ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ moment, kisses Sargun Mehta

Ravie Dubey gets romantic in BTS glimpse recreating ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ moment, kisses Sargun Mehta

2 local suppliers fined $1.75 million for colluding in Hyundai, Kia bids

2 local suppliers fined $1.75 million for colluding in Hyundai, Kia bids

Sensex, Nifty open on weak note amid US-Iran ceasefire extension

Sensex, Nifty open on weak note amid US-Iran ceasefire extension

Priyanka Mohan on attending a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: A memory I will cherish forever! (Photo Credit: Priyanka Mohan/Instagram)

Priyanka Mohan on attending a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: A memory I will cherish forever!

‘F.I.R’ actor Vipul Roy’s home burgled of over Rs 7 lakh, probe underway

‘F.I.R’ actor Vipul Roy’s home burgled of over Rs 7 lakh, probe underway