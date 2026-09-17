Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi praises Modi govt's agricultural thrust, says it has brought notable change in farming

Bulandshahr, September 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi described the changes in the agricultural sector during PM Modi's tenure as historic.

Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, speaking to IANS, said that significant changes have taken place in the agriculture sector during PM Modi's tenure, with special attention being given to issues such as increasing farmers' income, technology development through cooperatives and greater participation of youth in agriculture.

He said, "Even the smallest agricultural issues have been addressed, which is directly benefiting farmers. Under PM Modi's tenure, new options for agriculture are emerging every day. New resolutions and solutions are being developed to address agricultural issues at every level, ensuring that farmers become more productive, adopt technology and also contribute as energy providers."

Tyagi, also a progressive farmer from Bulandshahr, said that he could say with satisfaction that the ongoing efforts to provide immediate relief as well as long-term benefits to farmers are a significant achievement of PM Modi's tenure.

Sharing his experience, he said, "I have observed that in the past, whenever agricultural meetings were held, issues such as electricity, sugarcane payments and many other problems would repeatedly arise. Social security issues also came up, but now these issues are no longer raised in farmers' meetings. Sugarcane payments are made on time, and many opportunities have opened up for the future."

Bharat Bhushan Tyagi said that significant efforts are being made to provide both immediate relief and long-term benefits to farmers.

Regarding the ongoing discussions around ethanol, he said, "It is a matter of great concern that some people are making negative comments about ethanol. Misinformation is being spread that ethanol cannot be used as fuel for long distances, whereas it is beneficial for both farmers and the country's economy."

He said, "As long as farmers remain producers and continue to be exploited by the market, agriculture will not move towards sustainable development. In this situation, the developments that have taken place under PM Modi's leadership include technology development, youth participation, and the establishment of Farmer Producer Organisations and cooperatives. Now, farmers are also being encouraged to move from being mere producers to becoming businessmen."

Emphasising the importance of youth participation, Tyagi said, "After COVID, many young people are turning towards agriculture. Special attention is being paid to natural farming, organic farming and chemical-free farming. We are constantly discussing what will form the foundation of a sustainable economy."

Calling PM Modi's tenure inspiring, he said, "I thank Modi for the way he has deployed the entire system for farmers and agriculture since becoming Prime Minister. I am grateful to PM Modi for the international recognition that farmers, agriculture and India have achieved during his 25 years in office."

Tyagi wished PM Modi on his birthday and aid, "We pay our respects to him with pride and gratitude and wish him a long life. PM Modi has done a great job by announcing the opening of 10,000 Farmer Producer Companies. The country needs your leadership."

--IANS

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