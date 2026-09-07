India, Australia explore opportunities for greater collaboration

Canberra, Sep 7 (IANS) India and Australia on Monday held discussions on strengthening bilateral partnership and explored opportunities for greater cooperation.

The discussions took place as Indian High Commissioner Nagesh Singh met Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Australia's House of Representatives and Shadow Minister for Industry and Sovereign Capability, Andrew Hastie.

"A valuable exchange on strengthening the India–Australia partnership and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

On April 25, Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed strong bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Morrison recalled his warm and close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Hon. Scott Morrison AC. Recalling his warm and close friendship with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, they reflected on the strong India–Australia partnership and the enduring ties between the two countries", the Indian mission said on X.

During his three-day visit to Australia in July, PM Modi had met the former PM in Melbourne and discussed the remarkable progress achieved under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner, attended the Australia-India CEO Forum, and participated in an Indian community reception in Melbourne.

PMs Modi and Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties. Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling, among others," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi and Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), marking a significant step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sports, sports science, and sporting infrastructure.

PM Modi also met Australia's Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, with both leaders discussing the growing strength of bilateral ties.

--IANS

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