Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ to premiere on September 24

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra’s debut OTT series “Shaque: Trust No One” is all set to premiere on September 24 on streaming giant Netflix.

The upcoming gripping mystery thriller is created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D’Silva. The show explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession. Parineeti stars as a mother in search of her missing child.

The cast also includes Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas.

Creator and producer Siddharth P. Malhotra said in a statement, “When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it – that this was a story that needed to be told.”

He shared that Shaque: Trust No One is relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional and incredibly pacey.

“It has everything I look for in a great thriller – a deeply emotional core, complex relationships, unexpected twists and the constant feeling that you are one step away from the truth.”

“At its heart, the story begins with a mother searching for her missing child. But that search soon becomes something much bigger – a journey into the secrets and relationships of the people closest to her. What happens when the people you instinctively trust become the very people you begin to question?”

“What makes Shaque particularly compelling is that beneath the mystery and suspense lies a deeply human story about motherhood, instinct and resilience. It explores that uncomfortable space where trust begins to break down and every relationship starts carrying a question.”

Director and co-creator Rensil D’Silva added that Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty.

“Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up. I've been fortunate to collaborate with Netflix on this bold, deeply emotional and layered story.”

D’Silva said that they have tried to create a world where the audience is constantly second-guessing what they see and whom they trust.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller but at its heart, it is a story about a mother’s relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother’s search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller.”

“The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies. We’re thrilled to collaborate again with creator-producer Siddharth P. Malhotra and partner with Rensil D’Silva as he makes his Netflix debut with this story.”

--IANS

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