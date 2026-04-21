Over 5.01 lakh new PNG connections gasified, LPG supply normal: Govt

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised and cylinders are being delivered normally with no reports of dry outs at LPG distributorships, according to an official update issued by Petroleum Ministry on Tuesday.

More than 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been gasified so far since March this year while over 5.68 lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Around 39,400 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website, the statement said,

Over 19.28 lakh 5-kg LPG cylinders, used mainly by migrant workers, have also been sold since March 23.

A total of 1,23,680 metric tonnes (MT) (equivalent to more than 65 lakh of 19 Kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold during April so far. The equivalent of more than 4.64 lakh 19-Kg commercial LPG cylinders was sold on Monday.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL is coordinating with state authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution in the states/UTs, said the statement.

Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent across the industry and delivery based on authentication code (DAC) received on the registered mobile number of the consumer has increased to around 93 per cent to prevent diversion.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, in the context of the ongoing situation involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Local LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement said.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG for fuelling vehicles, the statement said.

For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals, educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. In addition to this, supply of 5 Kg LPG to migrant labour is also doubled based on average daily supply on March 2-3, 2026.

The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.

Alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to States for distribution to small and medium consumers, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na