May 18, 2026 7:01 PM हिंदी

Over 1.72 crore domestic LPG cylinders sold in four days

Patna: A gas agency worker loads LPG cylinders onto a vehicle following a hike in commercial LPG prices in Patna on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) More than 1.72 crore domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders were delivered during the last four days, against bookings of around 1.69 crore cylinders, as the supply of cooking gas remains normal with no dry-outs reported at retail distributorships despite supply chain disruptions due to the Middle East conflict, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday.

Online liquefied petroleum gas cylinder bookings increased to about 99 per cent on an industry basis on Sunday.

Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries, received on consumers' registered mobile numbers, have increased to about 95 per cent to prevent diversion.

About 1.90 lakh small five-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, used mainly by migrant labourers, were also sold during the last four days.

Besides, a total of 25,204 metric tonnes of commercial liquefied petroleum gas has been sold during the last four days.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, in consultation with state authorities and industry bodies, finalises the plan for the sale of commercial liquefied petroleum gas in the states and J&K.

Since March 2026, about 7.37 lakh piped natural gas connections have been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for an additional 2.76 lakh connections, bringing the total to 10.13 lakh connections.

Further, about 7.76 lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of liquefied petroleum gas.

Over the last 4 days, more than 6,950 raids have been conducted across the country.

Public sector undertaking oil marketing companies have strengthened and continued surprise inspections and imposed penalties.

Meanwhile, enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of liquefied petroleum gas.

More than 6,950 raids were conducted across the country during the last four days.

Officials of public sector oil companies have also conducted surprise inspections at about 2,800 retail outlets and liquefied petroleum gas distributorships over the last four days.

Besides, they have imposed penalties on 428 liquefied petroleum gas distributorships, and 80 have been suspended until Sunday.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas further stated that it is taking steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas across the country, despite the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Citizens have been advised to avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas, and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for accurate information.

Liquefied petroleum gas consumers have been requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

Local liquefied petroleum gas production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/dan

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