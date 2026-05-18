IPL 2026: ‘Watching the ball and playing our shots has worked for us,' says Kishan on SRH approach

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan believes keeping batting simple and reacting to the ball rather than overthinking situations has been the key to his side’s approach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Ahead of the match, Kishan stressed that the batting group does not believe in complicating things and instead focuses on reading the conditions and playing naturally.

“Nothing too complicated, it’s simply about watching the ball and playing your shots. There’s no need to do anything different. That’s what we’ve done over the last few games as well. We’ve just watched the ball and played according to what the situation demanded,” Kishan told broadcasters ahead of the match.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that maintaining clarity of thought and staying relaxed at the crease has helped the side perform consistently through the season.

“We’ve been playing this way throughout the tournament. Our last game didn’t go well, but at the same time, the most important thing is how you approach each match, taking it one game at a time and starting every new game with a fresh mindset. That’s what our focus will be on,” he said.

Kishan also spoke about the positive atmosphere within the squad and said the players have continued to believe in each other even during difficult phases of the tournament.

“I think we’ve been in a really good space throughout the season. There’s been a very good tempo within the group, and everyone has contributed together. Even when we lost a few games early on, the mindset was always that we could come back from anywhere,” he said.

“When you’re in a good headspace, you’re able to play your best cricket. That’s exactly what we’ve done throughout the season so far, and we’ll continue doing that,” he added.

Kishan further highlighted the importance of trust between batting partners, saying the side has benefited from players backing each other in pressure situations.

“I think trusting each other is the most important thing. If one batter isn’t able to get going for a few overs, there’s confidence that the other guy will take charge,” he said. “We take it one ball at a time and try to stay in a space where we can play our best shots,” Kishan added.

Kishan has been a standout performer in the ongoing season. He has scored 420 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 185.84. He has also hit four half-centuries.

--IANS

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